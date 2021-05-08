CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Cromwell Police had a Quality Inn under lockdown for several hours during its investigation.
Crime tape is down and during the late night hours, the police investigation wrapped up, which revealed there was no armed person or active shooter situation.
For hours, hotel guests were not sure what was going on.
The timeline shows police received a 911 call around 6 p.m.
Cromwell Police requested mutual aid from neighboring towns and the state.
Officers conducted a sweep and did not find anyone matching the report, but still, they reviewed information and interviewed people.
Crews rushed one person to the hospital for unrelated injuries, but he's expected to be okay.
During the investigation, an eyewitness relives the moments when officers first arrived.
"The alarm went off. We immediately evacuated the hotel. I've seen firearms going into the hotel. Some of the cops were having the firearms up in the air," eyewitness Sharon Mills tells us.
Police say the investigation shows there was neither any shots fired nor an armed man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.