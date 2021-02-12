ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A package at the Ellington Post Office caused quite the scare Friday evening.
Police say an unattended package was found, prompting someone to call 911.
No criminal threat was found.
Officials did not say what the package was.
Church and part of Main Streets were shut down as part of the investigation, but have since reopened.
