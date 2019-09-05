HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The push to stop tolls is ramping up.
Billboards are now up along Connecticut highways, urging people to speak up and warn lawmakers supporting tolls they could lose re-election
The billboards started going up this week, and will be up until the end of the month.
The group No Tolls CT has been putting up the billboards.
No Tolls CT has put the billboards up in three areas – Hartford, Waterbury, and New Haven.
The message with them is “Vote for tolls, lose at the polls.”
“We are not going away,” said Neil Tolhurst, of No Tolls CT.
He said the group has been raising money to pay for the billboards, which are expected to cost roughly $4,000.
"It seemed like the administration had taken the summer off, and now they are coming back onto this. Well we didn't take the summer off, we've been active all summer long,” Tolhurst said.
He's been selling lawn signs to folks like Barbara Moris in Burlington.
"I believe we should not have tolls, we should look at our spending and not increase our taxes,” Moris said.
At one point it looked like lawmakers were going to have a special session to vote on tolls.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state can't afford not to fix its transportation system, and feels borrowing the money is wrong because it puts the burden solely on CT taxpayers.
"I am tired of everybody saying no this, not that. If you vote for this, I am against you. Just tell us what you are for. I am ready to compromise, I am ready to step up, but I would like to get the job done,” Lamont said.
Lamont says he's still looking for a special session at the end of the month to take up transportation and tolls.
It's good they are trying to get the message out, but it just wont work in CT. You see, the corrupt democrat/Socialist who are pushing for the tolls know you can't vote them out. They have fixed the elections in this state so they always win. Just go to the secretary of the state's web site and look at the numbers for yourself. That's how Lamont "won" (not really) the last election and Malloy the one before that.. Lamont made sure there were 50,000 more votes for governor then people who actually voted. That was just enough for him to "win" and that is just illegal. Time to protest on the front steps of the state house and demand a new FAIR election. BTW, this was how Murphy was 're-elected' too.
