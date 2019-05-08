STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - An anti-tolls group said it will hand a petition to the governor that includes 100,000 signatures.
"No Tolls CT" said it planned to deliver the petition to Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday.
The group's president, Patrick Sasser, said he will give a brief talk on the steps of the capitol at 11 a.m. before the delivery.
State lawmakers could vote on a tolls proposal next week.
They said they're under pressure to fix the state's transportation system, but paying for it has proven to be a challenge.
New research before the tolls debate even started suggested that a majority of businesses actually supported tolls.
Most Democrats agreed that tolls can be one solution.
Republicans, however, said they have their own plan that relies heavily on borrowing. The debt from it would fall on taxpayers.
Democrats argue that at least with tolls, out-of-state drivers would pay a share.
Lamont has said he's taking the concerns he's heard into consideration.
Numbers released last month showed that drives between the state's largest cities could cost drivers between $1.28 and $1.80 per trip.
Currently, the plan would install 50 toll gantries on all major highways, including Route 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.