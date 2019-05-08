STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - An anti-tolls group is ready to hand a petition to the governor that includes 100,000 signatures.
"No Tolls CT" said it planned to deliver the petition to Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday.
The group's president, Patrick Sasser, said he will give a brief talk on the steps of the capitol at 11 a.m. before the delivery.
State lawmakers could vote on a tolls proposal next week.
The House speaker said he remains confident there will be a vote.
"The clock is ticking. We have about a month left, just short of, we need to come up with a fully vetted proposal," said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
They said they're under pressure to fix the state's transportation system, but paying for it has proven to be a challenge.
Gov. Lamont touched on that during a tourism conference on Wednesday.
"I am going to tell them how important fixing transportation is. I think I'll tell them look, Mystic Seaport is one of our great tourist attractions. Imagine if the railroad stopped at Mystic from the way to New London, and from New Haven to Mystic," Lamont said.
New research before the tolls debate even started suggested that a majority of businesses actually supported tolls.
Most Democrats agreed that tolls can be one solution.
Republicans, however, said they have their own plan that relies heavily on borrowing. The debt from it would fall on taxpayers.
Democrats argue that at least with tolls, out-of-state drivers would pay a share.
Lamont has said he's taking the concerns he's heard into consideration.
Numbers released last month showed that drives between the state's largest cities could cost drivers between $1.28 and $1.80 per trip.
Currently, the plan would install 50 toll gantries on all major highways, including Route 15.
(6) comments
The state is already in debt just from borrowing for these tolls - and we have to pay for it....really?!....We don't pay enough? We don't struggle enough? For the state to produce an income flow is NOT to place another tax burden on the residents of this state - I don't think any other state punishes the residents more than than our legislature does. When does it end?....when residents flock to other states to consider residency?....when businesses close or move to another state (we already lost big corps). If the state keeps this up, CT will see a rise in poverty and crime with an ever-increasing debt
It's only end if the people voted them out; however, that seems impossible in CT.
Oh I wish I saw this petition I would have added my name to it, I am not for tolls in CT. And because I know a lot of people that feel like I feel this number of signatures could have been much higher against the tolls.
Totally agree. Then I see articles a day late from other sites that say there was some gathering to discuss such things. Why is it that CT residents don't know when or how to attend such events to voice our opinions. This governor has suppressed the voter's voice. It has to stop.
Lamont is a hypocrite. He will drive this state into chaos. These tolls will be the end for a lot of residents.
The governor is tone deaf to the situation. The inflation on CT residents on top of the tolls would put our residents and businesses in a financial bind. The cost of everything goes up. The state will make it's money and personal/business debt goes up. NOBODY VOTED FOR TOLLS! DEMOCRACY IS DYING WITH THIS GOVERNOR.
