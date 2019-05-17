HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The battle over tolls continues.
Those who are against tolls are planning another rally this weekend, which could attract hundreds of people, perhaps thousands.
No Tolls Connecticut, a grass-roots organization, is putting together the rally on Saturday at the State Capitol in Hartford.
The group is determined to stop tolls from passing in CT.
"Polls show majority people in CT don't want to see tolls in our state,” said Patrick Sasser, of No Tolls CT.
Last week, members of No Tolls CT went to the State Capitol with a petition containing 100,000 signatures from residents who are against tolls.
"I don't think that's a clear majority,” said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
Democratic leaders who are supporting tolls said that’s not a lot of signatures in a state with more than 3 million people.
However, Republicans feel the petition says a lot.
"Dismissing 100,000-plus signatures from the residents of the state of Connecticut for the No Tolls CT petition, and when are they going to listen to the people of the state,” said Republican State Rep. Laura Devlin.
Earlier this week, the state's Finance Committee passed a tolls bill, which now goes to the House of Representatives and Senate.
The Yankee Institute, a conservative think-tank, has also taken a stand against tolls. They plan to be at Saturday’s rally, along with some Republican lawmakers.
"There are a lot of people who are very concerned about what really comes down to a regressive tax on people driving to work,” said Carol Platt Liebau, of Yankee Institute.
The rally will be at the State Capitol from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday May 18.
Stream the rally on the Ch. 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.