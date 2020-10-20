HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As the holiday season gets closer, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey have been discussing changes to the regional travel advisory.
On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont said there are now so many states on the list that enforcement has become difficult.
RELATED: Three states added to CT's travel advisory list
Connecticut's weekend positivity rate was at 1.7 percent, Lamont said on Monday.
That jumped to 3 percent on Tuesday.
The state still has one of the lowest rates in the nation despite 38 states on its travel advisory list.
However, changes to the advisory had been announced on Monday, which said a state would be put on the list if there are 10 residents per 100,000 testing positive and there’s a 5 percent positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
Previously, a state would have gotten on the list if there were 10 residents per 100,000 testing positive or a 10 percent positivity rate over its seven-day rolling average.
A final decision was made on Tuesday, to stick to the measures that were already in place.
Lamont said after speaking with the governors of New York and New Jersey, there won't be a travel advisory for folks going in and out of those states. However, non-essential travel is discouraged at this time.
Regarding all the other states, nothing will be changed, so the metrics that were already in place will remain in place at this time.
People coming from the states on the list still have to quarantine for 14 days or have a negative coronavirus test.
Melissa Bailey came back from Washington state, which wasn't on the travel advisory list. However, she said she got tested as an extra precaution.
She and other passengers said that despite the updated policy, everyone should be cautious when traveling.
"I do feel like everybody has their right to travel, but you don't know who's traveling and with what," Bailey said.
While other passengers said the state is handling COVID-19, they welcomed the changes.
"It's probably a good decision seeing as how the holidays are coming up and it'll allow people to see their family," said Rachel Dejen, a traveler.
Lamont continued to urge people to stay home and avoid non-essential travel.
(5) comments
lets hide in the basement and everyone go bankrupt. panic panic panic
Do what you want. Panic if you wish. I am going to continue to go to work.
CT you suck
CT should be the first state on that list.
Or the fifth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.