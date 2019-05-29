HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The legislative session ends one week from Wednesday.
At the start of the session, there was a lot of talk about legalizing marijuana, tolls, and sports betting.
However, there still hasn’t been a vote on any of them, but there has been plenty of debate.
Marijuana and tolls are controversial, and sports betting is a complicated bill.
Despite all of the hearings on recreational marijuana, plans to legalize it have gone up in smoke for at least this year.
"Our biggest strength has become our biggest weakness. We are the land of steady habits, we refuse to change because that's simply not the way we do it,” said Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, Democratic House Speaker.
"Go ask anyone who is 21 years old. They say can you find marijuana somewhere,” said Rep. Matt Ritter, Democratic Majority Leader.
Democratic leaders say CT should be raking in lots of revenue, like neighboring Massachusetts, one of ten states to legalize pot.
But many lawmakers have concerns about what’s happening in states like Colorado, where studies show crime is up along with impaired driving.
Aresimowicz went as far as saying maybe voters should decide in a constitutional amendment, like other states do with referendums.
Sports betting is a complicated bill, but has support from Democrats and Republicans.
It’s a complicated bill because of the tribes who run Foxwoods and Mohegan.
They want exclusive rights, but the previous Attorney General said they are not entitled to those rights because sports betting is not strictly a casino games.
Tolls have been a huge talker because transportation needs an overhaul, but how to pay for it is the big sticking point.
Gov. Ned Lamont has been pushing tolls, saying it's a tough decision but the state needs a steady flow of revenue, and tolls put some of the cost on out-of-state drivers.
Lamont is against what Republicans are proposing, which is a plan to borrow hundreds of millions on the state credit card.
Many CT taxpayers have been vocal about their opposition of the proposed 50 gantries on four major highways, and some lawmakers are thinking twice.
"We are five months into session and they can't get their business done, so now the taxpayers are going to pay for them to go into special session to pass things the taxpayers have to pay for again,” said Rep. Themis Klarides, Republican Minority Leader.
Sports betting is dead for the regular session, along with a host of other bills.
Right now, tolls are the only issue slated for the special session, but support seems to be dropping and that could be scrapped as well.
