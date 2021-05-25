MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - A controversial sign hanging off a highway overpass in the Marlborough area sparked complaints on Tuesday morning.
The sign, which read "No white guilt," hung from the Park Road overpass over Route 2 westbound.
The overpass is near exit 12.
Several people called Channel 3 to complain about the sign.
There's no word on who hung it there.
(4) comments
It is a true test of our tolerance to see if we are able to withstand signs saying "No white guilt" and signs saying "BLM" without turning into an authoritarian dictatorship that chooses which group to favor and which to punish, or devolving into tribal violence.
How many white supremacists does it take to change a light bulb? None, racists hate being enlightened.
NEVER AGAIN!!!
So terrible to see these wh*te supreemacists emboldened by people like drumpf and his ilk. Stuff like this is exactly what happened before the last shoah!
