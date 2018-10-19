(WFSB) - After a few years of relentless snow storms and bone-chilling temperatures, this winter may be a bit warmer.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued its winter outlook this week.
It said a mild winter could be in store for much of the country from December through February.
The NOAA also said El Nino has a 70 to 75 percent chance of developing.
"We expect El Nino to be in place in late fall to early winter," said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. "Although a weak El Nino is expected, it may still influence the winter season by bringing wetter conditions across the southern United States, and warmer, drier conditions to parts of the north."
According to the NOAA, El Nino is an ocean-atmosphere climate interaction that is linked to periodic warming in sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.
However, the NOAA said other climate patterns can affect winter weather and can be challenging to predict.
One, the Arctic Oscillation, has to do with arctic air masses that can work their way into the south. That could cause below-average temps.
Another, the Madden-Julian Oscillation, can bring heavy precipitation to the west. It could shape the upcoming winter, especially if El Nino is weak.
For more on the NOAA's winter outlook, head to its website here.
