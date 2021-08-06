(WFSB) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released an updated outlook for the 2021 hurricane season.
It calls for an active and above average season, but not a record year like 2020.
The long range forecast was based on a variety of factors.
Sea surface temperatures will not be as warm as last year.
A strong west African monsoon, relatively weak upper level winds in the Atlantic Basin, and an anticipated La Niña are factors leading scientists to believe that we will have an above average season.
There is a 1 in 10 chance we have a below average number of named storms.
An additional 10 to 16 can be expected.
The forecast predicts a total of 7 to 10 hurricanes, 3 to 5 of which expected to become category 3 or higher.
Residents can take steps now, include ensuring their an evacuation plan and emergency supplies. The number one thing to have on hand is water.
Pretty sure it's NOAA , not Noah .
