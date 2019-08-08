(WFSB) - Government forecasters updated their outlook for the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday increased the number of named storms and hurricanes.
"Conditions are now more favorable for above-normal hurricane activity since El Nino has now ended," NOAA said.
As the Atlantic heads into the peak of the season, August, September and October, El Nino typically suppresses development.
NOAA predicted:
- 10-17 tropical storms
- 5-9 hurricanes
- 2-4 major hurricanes
Its previous forecast included:
- 9-15 tropical storms
- 4-8 hurricanes
- 2-4 major hurricanes
As of Thursday, only two named storms churned so far.
