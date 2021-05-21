(WFSB) - National forecasters released their outlook for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season and a 30-percent chance of a near-normal season.
The NOAA predicted a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms, with winds of 39 mph or higher, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Three to five of those storms could be major category 3-5 hurricanes with winds higher than 111 mph.
The NOAA said it provided the ranges with a 70 percent confidence.
"Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland as inland to get prepared for the danger that hurricanes bring," said Gina Raimondo, secretary of commerce. "The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms.
The NOAA also released its names for the season's tropical cyclones:
- Ana
- Bill
- Claudette
- Danny
- Elsa
- Fred
- Grace
- Henri
- Ida
- Julian
- Kate
- Larry
- Mindy
- Nicholas
- Odette
- Peter
- Rose
- Sam
- Teresa
- Victor
- Wanda
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.
Read more about the predictions on the NOAA's website here.
