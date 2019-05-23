(WFSB) - A glimpse of what may be in store for this year's hurricane season was released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The NOAA held a news conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Washington National Airport, Signature Flight Support.
NOAA predicted a near-normal season.
It said there's a 70 percent chance of nine to 15 named storms with top winds of at least 39 mph. Of those, four to eight may become hurricanes with top winds of at least 74 mph. It also predicted two to four major hurricanes reaching category 3, 4 or 5.
the atlantic hurricane season runs from june 1st through the end of november. today, noaa's national hurricane center released their outlook: "predicting that a near-normal atlantic hurricane season is most likely this year" pic.twitter.com/cc9kTyLhYC— Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) May 23, 2019
August, September and October are considered the peak months of the season.
During the news conference, speakers addressed the anticipated activity of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season and highlighted other NOAA initiatives to boost forecasting and operations.
The hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.
The World Meteorological Organization has its list of names for the storms ready to go. Channel 3 published them earlier this week. See them here.
