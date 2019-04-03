HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Marijuana, tolls, and sports betting are big talkers this legislative session.
But other things lawmakers are considering may be overshadowed, such as money to help people living with disabilities.
Independent living centers are fighting for every dollar.
The governor's budget is filled with a lot of things, including money for non-profits.
Those who provide critical services for people with disabilities say they've been flat funded for a few years, and that amounts to cuts.
“So, I showed them my certification and they said you are deaf how are you going to do this job,” said Yun Leung.
Yun Leung wanted to be a sushi chef at a casino, but he needed help.
Channel 3 had the opportunity to have a conversation with two couples who are deaf.
They have lived and worked in the Norwich area for years, all of them say the Disabilities Network of Eastern CT has helped them in many ways.
“So, now I get mail. I don't understand what it means. I bring it to Dani, she helps read through it with me,” said Leung.
Brynn Hickey is an outreach coordinator and Dani Guy is an advocate.
They work closely with the deaf to help them communicate with those who aren't.
Thanks to technology, they have video phones where they can communicate with sign language or the FCC provides an interpreter.
But they need assistance to communicate with employers, landlords, and others.
“Deaf and hearing people are equal. We are not above or below each other. Just because I can't hear, that's all that's wrong with me,” said Gloria Nye of Groton.
Independent living centers receive federal and state funding. The need for these services continues to grow, but money is spread thin.
Hickey went to Hartford trying to talk to lawmakers.
Her clients depend on these services and say they money is well spent.
“Our budgets do not get increased because they don't see us. Deaf people, people with disabilities need to come here and speak to the legislators and come testify at the hearings, so we are in their faces and they don't forget about us,” Hickey said.
We are told the centers are short about $200,000 which is not a lot of money.
They're hoping something changes.
