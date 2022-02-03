HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is highlighting people making a difference in the community this Black History Month.
A woman started her own nonprofit right before the pandemic started, and she’s helped thousands of families since.
“When people come in here they’re very much broken. They’ve lost everything,” said Quentesia Brooks.
Inside this office is a woman who helps people piece their lives back together.
Quentesia Brooks leads The Brooks Token Inc., a Hartford nonprofit organization that assists people displaced by fires, individuals without homes, and people returning from incarceration.
“The main thing that I would see daily just working downtown is the homeless people. People who are really struggling,” Brooks said.
That’s what inspired Brooks to start the nonprofit.
Fire victims and people without homes can come in and leave with a fresh start.
“A lot of the fire families, they come in. The kids have lost all their toys. They can choose from what we have to take to the hotels with them,” Brooks said.
Neatly folded piles of clothing, coats, shoes, and jewelry adorn the office, all up for grabs.
Toiletries, blankets, baby items, and even hair care products are up for the taking.
“A lot of people lose their hair care products, so now we have hair lines that send us wigs for the women,” Brooks said.
The Brooks Token Inc. also offers a security deposit program, resume help, and GED preparation.
Everyone who has taken the GED program has passed, which means they’ve earned the equivalent of a high school diploma.
“126 people, and they all passed,” said Brooks.
Brooks and volunteers also hit the streets nearly every day, cooking and bringing hot meals to fire victims staying in hotels and passing out blankets and coats.
She plans to do even more this year.
“Our goal is to secure a building, a live in so where people can come in and stay for 30, 60, 90 days- however long it takes for them to find a place,” Brooks said.
In Brooks’ offices you’ll find messages of hope.
It’s positivity that matters most to Brooks as she helps people start over.
In addition to clothing and necessities, she says she wants people to leave the building knowing someone cares.
“It chokes you up sometimes because they’re at a loss and they have to start all over but our goal is to let them know that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel,” Brooks said. “My favorite saying is there’s life after the fire.”
The Brooks Token Inc. is accepting donations.
People can find out more about the organization at thebrookstokeninc.org or at their Facebook page.
Monetary Donations can be sent to:
Checks payable to “The Brooks Token Inc.”
750 Main Street- Ste 603
Hartford, CT 06103
Accepting money through Cashapp, Venmo, Paypal @thebrookstokeninc
Clothing and other Donations:
Accepting new or gently used and pre-washed clothing packed in totes (accepting infants up to 5x)
Shoes, blankets, washed comforters, coats, hygiene products, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning products
Intake is Wednesday and Friday from 9-5 pm at their office at 750 Main Street in Hartford
