(WFSB) – America’s VetDogs is in urgent need of volunteers in the Hartford area to raise puppies on the weekend.
The volunteers will welcome a puppy into their homes on weekends for a 12-to-14-month period, officials said.
America’s VetDogs is a nonprofit that provides veterans and first responders with disabilities with trained guide and service dogs.
The puppy raisers will also “provide vital socialization experiences including: visiting the mall or restaurants, attending sporting events and traveling by car or public transportation,” the nonprofit said.
“Throughout the week, the puppies reside at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield or the Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers as a part of America’s VetDogs Prison Puppy Program,” officials said.
America’s VetDogs says in the program, puppies are trained by inmates so they can one day work as service dogs for a disabled veteran or first responder.
Those interested in becoming a weekend puppy raiser can apply here.
