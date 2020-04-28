WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A Winchester based organization is making an urgent plea.
ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities, breeds and trains service dogs for people with a wide variety of disabilities.
Funds are running out and the federal government hasn’t approved its application for assistance.
“My wife and I moved on campus 7 weeks ago as soon as they shut down school, we've place approximately 30 dogs into foster homes that we don't get to see every day,” said Dale Picard, executive director and co-founder of ECAD.
He went on to say they have to keep training because they have a two-year wait list.
Picard’s decisions impact the lives of people living with disabilities.
“It has impacted it very badly. Our donations are down. We've had to lay off our employees because we didn't qualify for the first round of the government's payroll program,” Picard said.
He and his wife are working 12 hour shifts every day to keep up.
They’re also caring for a litter of 12, and 11 other dogs on campus.
In a lifetime, a single furry friend costs about $50,000.
Once trained, many pups have gone to veterans who need service dogs.
“The government hasn't paid for any of those dogs. We raised 100% of the money for our veterans for placement,” Picard said.
The nonprofit is now pleading for online donations.
He also applied for the second wave of federal assistance last Friday.
“We would like to get accepted for one, after 25 years, one government program that would help this organization. We've never had any government help,” Picard said.
He’s waiting, but time is working against him.
“It'll all depend more on our foster homes if they're going back to work and they have to send the dogs back that's what's going to create hardship in the organization,” Picard said.
If more funding doesn’t come soon, the group may cut programming to make sure it has enough money to care and feed the pups.
Picard is asking for $25, $50, $75 or more donations by May 10. “The impact of COVID-19 is threatening the very existence of ECAD services. Only with your help do I have any chance of avoiding cuts in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
To donate, click here or email Dale Picard at dale@ecad1.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.