NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The governor scheduled a visit on Wednesday morning to the site of a mask decontamination site in New Haven.
Gov. Ned Lamont and lawmakers toured Battelle's operation on Chapel Street around 10:30 a.m.
Battelle is a nonprofit science and technology development organization that's launching the decontamination system which will allow healthcare workers to reuse respirator masks.
The organization’s machine, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, can clean thousands of the N95 masks per day and make them safe for reuse up to 20 times, Lamont's office said.
The governor said Connecticut is among the first states in the nation to use the new technology, and the service is being offered at no charge to the state’s hospitals and health care providers.
The State of Connecticut partnered with Battelle in the effort and provided the organization with use of a Department of Transportation warehouse to operate the system.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Sen. Chris Murphy, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker also toured the site.
