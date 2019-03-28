WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A nonstop flight between Windsor Locks and Denver launched on Thursday.
Frontier Airlines' inaugural flight to Denver International Airport departs at 1:37 p.m.
Ceremonial ribbon-cutting event was held at 11:30 a.m. at Frontier's ticket counter at Bradley International Airport.
A water cannon salute was also scheduled for when the aircraft arrived at the airport.
