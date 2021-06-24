WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Nonstop service from Windsor Locks to Miami was launched on Thursday.
The Connecticut Airport Authority said the inaugural JetBlue flight from Bradley International Airport headed to Miami International Airport on Thursday morning.
The daily service operates year-round.
“We welcome JetBlue’s expansion at Bradley International Airport and the addition of new, nonstop service to Miami,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “With the debut of this new route, JetBlue now offers nonstop flights to eleven destinations from Bradley International Airport. We thank JetBlue for their continued investment in our region and are confident that the new nonstop service to Miami will be quickly embraced by our passengers.”
Flights depart from Bradley at 9:25 a.m. and arrive in Miami at 12:30 p.m.
The flight from Miami departs at 1:15 p.m. and arrives in Windsor Locks at 4:10 p.m.
JetBlue also has nonstop flights to Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.
Booking information can be found on JetBlue's website here.
