NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Officials in New Haven are investigating after a noose made from a shoestring was found in a school bathroom.
The noose was found inside a bathroom at Nathan Hale School on Friday.
In a letter sent to parents, school Superintendent Iline Tracey said “This is a very serious breach of the values of our community. Such behavior cannot and will not be tolerated. We will work with staff and students to understand what happened and to keep it from occurring again. We will take action to make sure students are safe, and all are respected."
