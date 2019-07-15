(CBS NEWS) -- Days before the debut of "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," correspondent Vladimir Duthiers sat down with O'Donnell to talk about everything from the upcoming election to her experience growing up in a military family and what viewers should expect from the broadcast.
The show will air an exclusive interview with Jeff Bezos and Caroline Kennedy to kick off the network's coverage of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.
Bezos discussed the future of space exploration, while Kennedy reflected on the legacy of her father, President John F. Kennedy.
In addition to her role as anchor and managing editor of the "CBS Evening News," O'Donnell will continue her role as a contributing correspondent for "60 Minutes" and will lead political coverage of primaries and election night.
The “CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell” debuts Monday at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 3.
