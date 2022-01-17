NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - Northwestern Connecticut received some intense weather Monday morning in the form of snow, freezing rain and strong winds.
Road conditions deteriorated overnight in Norfolk.
The town saw a preliminary accumulation of 6.7 inches of snow, according to weather watchers.
Norfolk coming in with 6.7" of snow: @WFSBnews ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/Gow6twX2Hl— Lorin Richardson (@LorinOnTV) January 17, 2022
“The weather is pretty wild," said Chris Bagnall of Norfolk. "Thick snow. It’s kind of warm, but there’s a lot of snow.”
Bagnall warmed up with some coffee when Channel 3 caught up with him. He said the weather didn't stop his normal morning routine.
“I walked about half a mile down to get a sandwich and I told my boss I was going to be late," he said. "He was cool with that, so I came down to my favorite spot to see Ryan."
Berkshire County Store owner Ryan Craig said the day became with an unexpected rescue of one of his employees.
"As I’m driving up the hill to come into Norfolk, I run into a car off the side of the road and it’s her," Craig said. "And rather than pass her by, we pushed her up the hill in the pickup truck and we’re all here safe and sound at work.”
Bagnall said born a New Englander, dealing with dicey roads is second nature.
While not all roads received a lot of snow, some slippery conditions were reported. Many had a healthy layer of slush before plows were able to get to them.
“You just get used to driving in it, and then slip and sliding," Bagnall said. "You get used to it. First one's always a little bit hairy. But sometimes it’s a little bit fun.”
Even though it was icy outside, Craig said there was plenty in his story to keep his customers warm.
“Oh we have all sorts of hot stuff," Craig said. "We have Chris Bagnall here, and also we have coffee and hot chocolate.”
Drivers were urged to give themselves extra time and space between vehicles.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
