STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The attorney for the estranged husband charged in connection to the disappearance of a missing New Canaan mother has filed another motion to access the missing mom's medical records.
Norm Pattis believes missing mother Jennifer Dulos received medical services on July 7, more than six weeks after she went missing on May 24.
Pattis says the records are necessary in Fotis Dulos' defense.
This is the third time Pattis has filed a motion for access to the missing mother's medical records.
Fotis Dulos has been arrested twice in connection to Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. He has been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.
Fotis' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also arrested in the case and charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. They both faced a judge last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.