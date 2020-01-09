NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Over the past eight months, Norm Pattis has been known as the man representing Fotis Dulos, a man accused of murdering his estranged wife.
However, this isn’t the first time Pattis has been in the local and national spotlight. He also has had his share of successful outcomes in the courtroom.
Before he became this well-known, New Haven based lawyer, he was a journalist.
Attorney Michael Budlong has known Pattis since before he started practicing law.
“I think he was a reporter at the Hartford Courant at the time, and a pretty spicy reporter. He was bright, brash and new, and now, I guess, he's bright, brash and experienced,” Budlong said.
On his website, Pattis says he’s had more than 100 successful jury trials, many resulting in acquittals for people charged with serious crimes, multi-million dollar civil rights and discrimination verdicts, and successful criminal appeals.
That was the case with Christopher Dukes, the former Central Connecticut State University staff member who was accused of assaulting his wife along with various other charges including kidnapping, and strangulation.
Pattis filed a motion for a speedy trial but the state dropped the charges.
Then there's Jennifer Valiante, who was able to enter a plea deal. Her boyfriend at the time, Kyle Navin, was charged with killing his parents and wrapping their bodies up in contractor bags.
She got an 8-year sentence instead of the maximum which carried 30 years.
There’s also the case with Mark Cusson, the Whiting Forensics Hospital Treatment Specialist who was found guilty of harming a patient at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
While it is the maximum penalty for two of his charges, Cusson was charged with seven counts, each count held a maximum penalty of five years, totaling 35 years in prison.
Then there's Tony Moreno, the father who was found guilty of throwing his infant son off the Arrigoni Bridge in Portland.
He didn't get much of a deal, receiving 70 years in prison, which was the maximum penalty in the case.
“There's never a moment, that's scarier. When the jury comes back in and we win some and we lose some,” Budlong said.
Pattis has written two books, and owns a bookstore in Bethany called Whitlock’s Book Barn.
