North Branford Fire Department saves unconscious woman from house fire

Crews with the North Branford Fire Department rescued an unconscious woman from a house fire on Saturday.
The house fire took place on Saturday on Village Street in North Branford.
Deputy Chief of Training Bob Colangelo entered the house through the basement rear window.
He found the victim and passed her to awaiting paramedics who then took her to Yale New Haven Emergency Department.
The house was severely damaged.
The cause of the fire is unknown and currently being investigated by the North Branford Fire and Police departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.