MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway on Monday resulted in the death of an EMT.
State police identified the driver who died as Antonio Grandetti, 46, of Wallingford.
According to the state Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 66 and 67 on Route 15.
The left lane was closed just before 8 a.m.
Troopers said Grandetti appeared to have suffered a medical emergency and hit a wire guard rope on the right shoulder of the highway.
He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The North Branford Fire Department said Grandetti was a first responder in North Branford and worked security at the Yale Center for British Arts.
