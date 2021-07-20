NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officers worked quickly to help rescue a person from a wreck.
It happened around 6:15 Monday evening on Old Forest Road.
Officers found an SUV had struck numerous trees and that the backseat passenger was trapped inside.
Police say that officers "performed fast, efficient, life saving, heroic work" and removed the person from the vehicle.
The passenger had suffered serious injuries and received treatment at the scene before being taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.
"The rear passenger was listed in stable condition later in the evening due to the immediate care received from NBFD and Yale New Haven Hospital," North Branford Deputy Chief of Police James Lovelace said.
The driver and the front seat passenger had to be taken to the hospital where they received treatment for non life threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.