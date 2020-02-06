NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 28-year-old man faces sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor charges.
According to police in North Branford, they arrested Seferino Vega.
His charges include three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor/contact with intimate parts.
No other details were released by police.
Vega was held on a $75,000 court-set bond.
An arraignment was scheduled for Thursday in New Haven.
