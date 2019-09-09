NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – North Branford officers who performed in the lip sync challenge will be performing again.
They’ve been asked to appear in an upcoming law enforcement lip syncing show.
The department went viral with their epic lip syncing of the Backstreet Boys and Pharell Williams.
The North Branford officers will appear on Monday night on Channel 3 during the Lip Sync To The Rescue.
Show producers saw the video and called headquarters to propose they go on TV.
They will compete against other police agencies and could win $100,000.
The department said that money will go towards the community.
