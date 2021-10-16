NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person has died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday.
It happened during the early morning hours on Branford Road.
Authorities had initially responded to the area for an unknown medical incident.
When they arrived, they found a person deceased near the roadway. Their identity is being withheld at this time.
Detectives and the South Central Regional Traffic Unit later responded to the scene after the death was considered suspicious in nature.
Investigators determined that the person had been struck by a vehicle and that the vehicle had taken off.
Police say the vehicle in question is believed to have damage to its front right bumper, hood, and windshield.
The roadway is shut down between Valley and Hubbard Roads until further notice.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes for the time being.
