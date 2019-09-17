NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A man in North Canaan was arrested following the death of a woman for whom he was supposed to be taking care.
James Irving Madsen, 64, was charged with intentional cruelty to persons.
State police said they began investigating the death of Catherine Madsen back on Feb. 24.
Troopers said they looked into the health, care and death of Catherine Madsen.
No other details were released.
James Madsen was held on a $50,000 bon and faced a judge on Tuesday in Torrington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.