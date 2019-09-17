NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A man in North Canaan was arrested following the death of his elderly mother for whom he was supposed to be taking care of.
James Irving Madsen, 64, was charged with intentional cruelty to persons.
State police said they began investigating the death of Catherine Madsen back on Feb. 24.
When troopers responded to the house they found Catherine Madsen lying in her bed, soaked in urine. She was found having bedsores and bruising as well.
Troopers also said it appeared the heat in the home was not working and there was no running water.
It appears the two had been living in deplorable conditions.
Catherine was taken to the hospital and passed away the next day.
James Madsen was held on a $50,000 bond and faced a judge on Tuesday in Torrington.
