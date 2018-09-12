NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - A murder suspect from North Carolina was caught in New Haven on Tuesday by secret service agents and police.
Jahamahn Vhnsibisa Johnson, 46, was wanted for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for an incident in Clinton, NC on Sept. 4.
Officials in Connecticut said they were contacted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Identification Criminal Apprehension Team and the United States Secret Service with a request for help finding Johnson.
State officials, secret service agents and the New Haven Police Department said they developed information that Johnson was in the area of Sherman Parkway and Willis Street in New Haven.
Through surveillance, Johnson was spotted on foot there.
He was taken into custody without incident.
He was charged with being a fugitive from justice and held without bond at the New Haven Police Department.
Johnson was scheduled for a court arraignment on Wednesday in New Haven.
He'll eventually be extradited back to North Carolina.
