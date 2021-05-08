BETHANY, CT (WFSB) - One person has died following a crash over the weekend in Bethany.
State Police say it happened just before 11 Saturday morning at the corner of Amity Road (Rt. 63) and Valley Road.
A 2012 Jeep Liberty Jet was traveling down Rt. 63 when it suddenly collided head-on with a 2012 Nissan Murano that was heading in the opposite direction.
Both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage and had to be towed from the scene.
The driver of the Murano, later identified as 42-year-old Paul Vitelli, Jr. of Greensboro, North Carolina, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The operator and passenger in the Jeep were also taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.
State Police said the driver, a 57-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries, while her 19-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jankowski of the State Police barracks in Bethany at 203-393-4200.
