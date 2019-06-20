NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont and other leaders checked out Amazon’s new facility in North Haven.
The governor went on a behind-the-scenes tour of the new robotics fulfillment center on Thursday morning.
This is the second fulfillment center in the state. The other one is located in Windsor.
Associates at the new facility will work alongside Amazon Robotics to sort and ship customer items.
Crews broke ground on the 855,000 square foot facility in February of last year.
Gov. Lamont said executives announced they are on track to soon begin hiring up to 1,800 full-time employees.
The company also has a sorting center in Wallingford, a delivery station in Bristol, and an Amazon Air Hub in Hartford.
In total, Amazon currently employs more than 2,000 people in the state.
"Amazon’s relationship with Connecticut continues to grow as the company is seeing the value of our state as an emerging hub of its northeast operations,” Governor Lamont said. “Our state meets the needs of an innovative, 21st century company like Amazon – with an in-demand talent pool of workers and some of the nation’s top educational institutions. My administration remains committed to developing a strong relationship with Amazon so that we can meet the company’s needs as it continues to grow and expand as a forward-moving, global business."
The building is on pace to open this summer.
Doesn't Drop Dead Ned have better things to do than tour a sister facility? Like figure out more ways to tax people and businesses out of Connecticut? I have no doubt he'll try and take some sort of credit for the Amazon expansion. Maybe while he's there someone can show him what success and profiting look like. Drop dead Ned....
