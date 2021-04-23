NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – After putting out a call for help on social media, a local animal shelter received dozens of donations.
On Thursday, The Animal Haven shelter posted on their Facebook page saying they were in need of canned cat food and dry cat food.
With 78 cats at the shelter, they were in desperate need to keep them all fed.
On Friday morning, the animal shelter posted a picture of dozens of Amazon boxes from people who bought items from their Amazon wish list.
Sometimes we cry ourselves to sleep at night thinking about our animals who have been here for so long, or the cat that...Posted by The Animal Haven on Friday, April 23, 2021
“Thank you for these amazing donations. We are forever forever thankful and words cannot express the gratitude we have for the support for all of our babies,” the shelter said in their post.
If you would like to donate to The Animal Haven, click here.
