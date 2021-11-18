NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Investigators did not find any evidence of a threat after a bomb threat was called in Thursday evening.
North Haven Police say that several businesses in the area of 117 Washington Avenue, as well as part of a plaza, were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
There hasn't been any, what was described as, further suspicious activity since the threat was called in.
Part of Washington Avenue was shut down while police investigated, but has since reopened.
Further details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available.
