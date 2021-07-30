NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A North Haven bakery isn't just serving up sweets, it’s also providing opportunities for adults with special needs.
Love, Lera Bakery, located on Washington Avenue in North Haven, opened in June with a very special mission.
While it has plenty of delicious pastries on the menu, it also employs and empowers adults of all abilities.
“It’s very difficult for people with special needs to find meaningful work. And that’s what we wanted to provide,” said Carol Asprelli, of Love, Lera Bakery.
Carol’s daughter Lera has epilepsy.
Carol retired from teaching early to get the bakery business started.
“Oh it’s been going very, very well. People are so, so supportive,” she said.
Her daughter Lera is also passionate about her work.
“I like baking different kinds of stuff; I also like talking with the customers,” she said.
She also enjoys working alongside her friend Steven.
“They’re great coworkers. The best,” said employee Steven Mazzacco.
While COVID delayed the bakery’s opening, it gave Steven and Lera a chance to perfect their recipes.
Customers, like Steven’s teacher, recognize the importance of supporting businesses that empower adults with special needs.
“They’re just like all of us. They want to be useful; they want to be self-employed. They want to be independent,” said Dot Logan.
As the business grows, the hope is to hire more adults with special needs, all while making sure each sweet, is served with a special kind of love.
