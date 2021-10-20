NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two men had to be taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday.
It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon on State Street and involved a car and a motorcycle.
Police say officers immediately began administering first aid to the motorcyclist when they first got to the scene.
The motorcyclist, a 70-year-old Hamden man, sustained life threatening injuries as a result of the collision, while the driver of the car, a 75-year-old Hamden man, suffered non life threatening injuries.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact North Haven Police Officer Matthew Ferrucci at 203-239-5321, ext. 280, and reference case number 21-22472.
