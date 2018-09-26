NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Following the rescue of a person from a flooded area of North Haven, crews said they searched for a possible second.
The focus of the search Wednesday morning is near Quinnipiac River State Park.
The North Haven Fire Department said there were rumors that there was a second person back there; however, they did not have a "substantiated report."
"The water on the roadway, where the gentleman was, he was in over 4 feet of water with a current," said Chief Pal Januszewski, North Haven Fire Department.
They said there is no confirmed missing person.
Out of an abundance of caution, crews searched the river, even using a drone, but the search turned up empty.
Firefighters called the area a place where transient people sometimes set up to stay.
A few miles away from the search, crews were out repairing a portion of Kings Highway that washed away on Tuesday night.
"North Haven, like may towns around us, responded in the neighborhood of 75 different alarms last night. A majority being public assistance, water coming into homes, but we did make two rescues from cars and one rescue from a home," said Januszewski.
Crews from around the state have been conducting rescues and other emergency work following heavy rains on Tuesday.
