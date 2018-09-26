NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Following the rescue of a person from a flooded area of North Haven, crews said they're searching for a possible second.
The focus of the search Wednesday morning is near Quinnipiac River State Park.
The North Haven Fire Department said there were rumors that there was a second person back there; however, they did not have a "substantiated report."
They said there is no confirmed missing person.
They are searching out of an abundance of caution.
Firefighters called the area a place where transient people sometimes set up to stay.
Crews from around the state have been conducting rescues and other emergency work following heavy rains on Tuesday.
