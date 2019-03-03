NORTH HAVEN (WFSB) – A North Haven detective helped save an infant’s life on Saturday night.
Detective Michael Harton was working a detail at the Cinemark movie theater on Universal Drive in North Haven, according to North Haven Deputy Chief of Police Kevin Glenn.
Deputy Glenn said a woman rushed out of a movie theater with a newborn baby who was not breathing. Detective Harton stepped in and took the baby from the mother to perform life saving measures. He revived the infant.
“We are proud of our hard working, dedicated officers whop are there to serve our community,” Deputy Glenn said.
