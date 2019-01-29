NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- They have air tanks and turnout gear, but a local fire department is looking to add bullet proof vests to the list of equipment they’ll carry on calls.
North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski recently submitted next year’s budget request, which includes $24,000 to buy ballistic helmets and vest to outfit his crews.
“It’s come to the point now where we need to start looking at protecting our firefighters in hostile events,” Januszewski said.
He added that the 15 bullet proof vests and helmets won’t be as heavy duty as the ones used by police officers and swat teams, but will offer at least another level of protection.
“The idea would be to strategically place them on apparatus of the fleet and have them available, in case something happens, the chances are they’ll be a number available on scene to deploy,” Januszewski said.
According to the chief, one of the catalysts was a call back in May, when firefighters and police responded to an armed standoff on Quinnipiac Avenue.
While police were negotiating with a man who had held his wife captive for days before she was able to escape, a barn exploded, injuring a number of police officers.
“That’s one of the incidents. That incident where while that was unfolding, I was looking at the firefighters I was sending into that scene, (saying) I really wish I had something I could protect them with,” Januszewski said.
The chief said across the country, some departments have made the move and he’s talked with other chiefs in Connecticut about it as well.
“Unfortunately, it’s something not a lot of us have given thought too, but days are changing and today is definitely a different environment than it was,” Januszewski said.
The chief says it will now be up to the town’s board of finance to make a decision on the budget.
He said they should know whether or not it will be approved in the next few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.