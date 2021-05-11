NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Some big helicopters will be flying low over North Haven on Thursday.
The North Haven Fire Department posted about it on Tuesday so residents wouldn't be alarmed.
"All permits have been secured and clearances issued to allow for a helicopter to lift several large HVAC equipment and other large mechanical machinery onto the roof of a building in the 400 block of Washington Ave.," the department posted. "Please refrain from calling 911 or the fire and police non-emergency number as both departments are already aware."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.