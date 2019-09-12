NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As another high school football season begins, North Haven is welcoming its second female placket to the squad in the past five years.
Sabrina Frantay is the schools all time points leader after a three-year career.
The difference with Raven Tebbetts is she just made the decision to play football, right before her senior year.
“I was looking for a new challenge. I was looking to meet new friends, if that makes any sense,” Tebbetts said.
“She’s been here since off season summer workouts. Here at 6 a.m., lifting weights and showing that she wants to be part of the program,” said North Haven Head Coach Tony Sagnella.
Raven has been an athlete her whole life. She’s reached the premier level in youth travel soccer, and will likely play that sport in college.
Now playing football, that just seems to satisfy a special urge.
“I don’t think it’s hit me yet. I think I have until tomorrow morning to collect. I think I will be alright,” Tebbetts said about Friday’s first game.
She said her kicking range is good from 38 yards, and she’s second on the depth chart, but she’s expecting to see some opportunity during the year.
“I’m prepared for anything. Anything can happen,” she said.
She adds that it has been a blast at this point and it will only get better. She also highly recommends it to younger girls.
“If you’re a girl out there that likes football, go do it. Just do it,” Tebbetts said.
North Haven will host Fairfield Prep on Friday.
