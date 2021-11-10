NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A gas leak prompted some evacuations in North Haven on Wednesday afternoon, and is impacting school buses.
The leak was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 100-block of Elm Street.
Roads in the area have been blocked off as crews work to fix the gas leak.
Fire officials said some homes, less than a dozen, were evacuated.
School buses in the area are also being diverted.
The leak happened in front of a public works station on Elm Street, officials said.
It is unclear at this time what caused the leak.
