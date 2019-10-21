NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A mini horse on the loose in North Haven was rescued by a local officer.
North Haven police said the horse, named Annie, was spotted roaming on Middletown Avenue on Sunday.
The officer was able to gain Annie's trust and get a leash from a nearby neighbor, police said.
He safely returned the horse to its ranch.
