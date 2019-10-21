Annie the mini horse in North Haven

A North Haven officer was able to bring Annie the mini horse back to the ranch on Sunday.

 North Haven police

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A mini horse on the loose in North Haven was rescued by a local officer.

North Haven police said the horse, named Annie, was spotted roaming on Middletown Avenue on Sunday.

The officer was able to gain Annie's trust and get a leash from a nearby neighbor, police said.

He safely returned the horse to its ranch.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.