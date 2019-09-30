NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) --
Officials said all Board of Education, Town of North Haven and League Sports and Recreational outdoor programs and activities on all Town and Board of Education fields and parks will end by 6:30 pm.
The suspension begins immediately.
Officials said next Monday, October 7th, all programs will end a half hour earlier, at 6 p.m.
EEE, or Eastern Equine Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne virus that primarily affects horses, but two human fatalities have occurred in Connecticut.
Health officials said Connecticut has never seen this much activity in terms of mosquitoes identified with EEE. The last season where there was a death from it was 2013.
They said it takes four to 10 days after a mosquito bite to develop symptoms.
In severe cases, the symptoms include a headache, high fever, vomiting, then disorientation, seizures and a coma. About a third of patients die. Those who survive can have mild-to-severe brain damage.
Town officials wrote, “We will continue to observe the weather conditions relative to mosquitoes, and this precaution will remain in place until further notice. Our police department will be monitoring adherence during this suspension and will take enforcement action if necessary.”
For more information on EEE, please visit https://portal.ct.gov/mosquito or www.QVHD.org.
